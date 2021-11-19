NEWS

Athens lodges complaint over Tirana exhibition

Greece’s Embassy in Tirana has lodged an official complaint after a series of photographs and maps were put on display at the Presidential Mansion in the Albanian capital making reference to the “Cham genocide” and the “Greek occupation of Albanian territory.”

According to sources cited by Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) on Friday, the demarche demands “immediate explanations” from the office of Albanian President Ilir Meta.

The same sources noted that Meta was given a tour of the exhibition by the organizers.

