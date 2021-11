number-of-registered-unemployed-rose-in-october

The number of registered unemployed people came to 987,763 in October, up 4.27% from September and down 5.36% from October last year, the Manpower Organization (OAED) said on Friday.

The number of unemployed people seeking work totaled 976,699 in October, of which 575,801 were registered for over 12 months. Just over 35% were men and 65% were women.

The number of unemployed people not seeking a job totaled 11,064 in October, of which 3,935 were men and 7,129 women. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits totaled 104,184 in October.