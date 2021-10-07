high-level-greek-civil-servants-undergoing-training-abroad

High-ranking civil servants are attending training programs at well-known universities abroad and, upon their return, will conduct training seminars for other civil servants, the Interior Ministry said.

At present, a professor at the National Center for Public Administration and Local Government and three officials from the Ministry of the Interior, the State Government and the Government General Secretariat have been attending a seminar at the INSEAD business school in France since Monday.

Seven more officials, not yet chosen, will attend an online executive program titled “Digital Transformation in Government” from November 8-19, provided by Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Ministry officials say there will be more such participants in the future, who will help introduce important experience and know-how to the public sector.