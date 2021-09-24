striking-efood-delivery-workers-take-to-the-streets

Hundreds of food delivery workers took to the streets of Athens on Friday to protest labour conditions in the sector.

The Panhellenic Federation of Food and Tourism Workers (POEET) had called a 24-hour strike for catering and delivery workers employed by Efood.

Earlier this week, Efood was forced to backtrack in its attempt to turn 115 of its delivery workers from full-time employees to freelancers.

On Thursday, the company announced that it was converting all fixed-term contracts into indefinite-term contracts, a move that concerns 2,016 delivery staff.