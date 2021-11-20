NEWS

Spanish FM will visit Athens to explain deal with Ankara

[Darko Bandic/AP]

Spain’s foreign minister is set to visit Athens very soon to provide “clarifications” about a defense deal between his country and Turkey, Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

On the occasion of the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Turkey and in the wake of Erdogan’s reports on an agreement to build an aircraft carrier, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had a telephone conversation on Friday with Spanish Minister for External Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares.

During the conversation, Albares gave clarifications on what was announced in Ankara, after the Sanchez-Erdogan meeting.

He suggested that he visit Athens immediately, in order to fully clarify the relevant issues; his proposal was accepted, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

