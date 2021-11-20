Spanish gov’t says solidarity Greece ‘beyond doubt’

Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, reassured his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias that his country’s solidarity with EU member-states is “beyond doubt,” during a telephone call on Friday.

Greek diplomatic sources said Albares told Dendias that he had recently expressed his support for Greece and Cyprus in Spanish Parliament.

The call came after Greece expressed concern this week about recent talks between Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a possible defense cooperation.

Albares is set to visit Athens soon to provide “clarifications” about the defense deal with Turkey, the foreign ministry said on Friday.