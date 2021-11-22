deniers-come-under-scrutiny

Judicial authorities are using the provisions of the new penal code regarding the dissemination of fake news to go after denialists who encourage people not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or accept life-saving treatment.

In Thessaloniki, northern Greece, prosecutors are investigating a hospital supervisor who had apparently urged a 51-year-old Covid patient to resist intubation before she died last week. The probe was launched after excerpts of a private conversation between the two were made public.

In Athens, authorities are looking into more than 10 cases of Covid deniers disseminating misinformation on social media.