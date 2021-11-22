NEWS

Deniers come under scrutiny

deniers-come-under-scrutiny

Judicial authorities are using the provisions of the new penal code regarding the dissemination of fake news to go after denialists who encourage people not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or accept life-saving treatment.

In Thessaloniki, northern Greece, prosecutors are investigating a hospital supervisor who had apparently urged a 51-year-old Covid patient to resist intubation before she died last week. The probe was launched after excerpts of a private conversation between the two were made public.

In Athens, authorities are looking into more than 10 cases of Covid deniers disseminating misinformation on social media.

Justice
READ MORE
anti-vaxxers-spreading-fake-news-could-face-arrest
NEWS

Anti-vaxxers spreading fake news could face arrest

lawyer-arrested-for-spreading-covid-misinformation
NEWS

Lawyer arrested for spreading Covid misinformation

Irish-German Sean Binder, left, speaks with his mother before his trial in Mytilene port, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece, on Thursday. [Panagiotis Balaskas/AP]
NEWS

Aid workers accused of spying go on trial in Greece over refugee rescues

police-go-on-trial-for-leaving-man-with-life-changing-injuries
NEWS

Police go on trial for leaving man with life-changing injuries

[Intime News]
NEWS

Legislative changes to deal with school abstentions

[INTIME]
NEWS

High court upholds compensation for property damage during riots