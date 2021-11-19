anti-vaxxers-spreading-fake-news-could-face-arrest

Anti-vaxxers who urge people not to get inoculated against the coronavirus or to receive life-threatening treatment will be arrested at the order of the prosecutor’s office, according to the new provisions of the penal code regarding the dissemination of fake news.

On Wednesday, Nikos Antoniadis, a lawyer at the forefront of anti-vaccination campaigns, was arrested on the charges of spreading false news and inciting disobedience. His arrest was ordered by the Athens Prosecutor’s Office, which has been conducting investigations into the activities of anti-vaxxers.

His arrest followed a complaint that was sent to the prosecutor’s office by the police cybercrime unit with digital files attached that allegedly show the lawyer stating that there is no coronavirus, that patients are being intubated for no reason and that the vaccines have side effects. He was later released pending a hearing.