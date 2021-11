Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised the men and women serving in the armed forces with a statement released on social media to commemorate Armed Forces Day.

“The men and women of the Armed Forces serve selflessly in all of our country’s fronts! Tireless guardians of our national security, but also guardians of the everyday prosperity of our citizens,” it read, before stating that “your dedication to your national duty fills us with pride! We thank you!”