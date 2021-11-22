more-turkish-overflights-in-the-eastern-aegean

A pair of Turkish F-16 flew over the Panagia and Oinousses islets in the eastern Aegean on Monday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

Specifically, an F-16 aircraft entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without first submitting a flight plan and flew over Panagia at 1.32 p.m. at an altitude of 1,000 feet.

Ten minutes later, a pair of F-16s, which also entered the Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan, flew over Panagia at 22,000 feet and then over Oinousses at 14,000 feet three minutes later.

The same pair of F-16 jets flew over Panagia and Oinousses at 1.48 p.m. at an altitude of 12,000 feet. An overflight was repeated at 1.50 p.m. at an altitude of 12,000 feet and two minutes later at 21,000 feet.