Damage to ISAP trains, stations after AEK-Olympiakos match

The Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) has requested additional security measures in the wake of Sunday’s extensive vandalism of trains belonging to the Kifissia-Piraeus ISAP electric rail service.

Six ISAP trains were vandalized after the soccer match between cross town rivals AEK and Olympiakos at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) in northern Athens on Sunday night.

The perpetrators smashed windows and doors, endangering the lives of passengers and workers.

In addition, over the weekend, 10 ticket validation gates on Line 1 stations were severely damaged.

In a statement, STASY said train vandalism has intensified this fall, with 18 incidents in September and 17 in October, while 14 incidents were recorded from the beginning of November until yesterday.

A total of 178 attacks have been reported since the beginning of 2021.