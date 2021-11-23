NEWS

Greek PM offers condolences in wake of deadly Bulgaria bus crash

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his shock over the deadly bus accident in Bulgaria on Tuesday, while offering his condolences to the relatives of the victims.

“I am absolutely horrified by the terrible accident and loss of life in Bulgaria early this morning, especially of young children,” Mitsotakis tweeted. 

“Our prayers go out to the families of those who lost their lives. A speedy recovery to those injured,” he said.

A bus carrying people home to North Macedonia from a tourist trip to Istanbul crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria around 2 a.m., killing at least 45 people.

 

