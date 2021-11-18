wreckage-of-missing-single-engine-plane-found

The wreckage of a single-engine plane that has been missing for days was found on Thursday. The remains of its 62-year-old pilot were also found near the debris.

The plane was found near the village of Ano Amygdali in central Greece by a Super Puma helicopter involved in the search-and-rescue operation.

According to information available to Kathimerini, the pilot had flown to Athens from Drama in northern Greece to participate in the Athens Marathon and was flying back when the plane went missing.