archbishop-of-crete-relieved-of-position-due-to-concerns-over-his-health

Archbishop Eirinaios of Crete was relieved of his duty on Wednesday by a unanimous decision by the Holy Provincial Synod of the Church of Crete. The decision was reached following concerns over the archbishop’s health and the medical report of the medical committee tasked with monitoring his condition.

“The Church of Crete, with respect and gratitude for the person, his contributions, and the achievements of her honorable president Eirinaios has unanimously taken this difficult decision,” stated the Synod in its decision.

The decision has been sent to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople for approval. [AMNA]