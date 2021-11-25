new-earthquake-app-trialed-by-institute-of-geodynamics

The Institute of Geodynamics of the National Observatory of Athens presented a new mobile application that hopes to inform Greeks of seismic occurrences in their country quickly and accurately.

The application is an immediate point of contact for the public, the press, and the scientific community for Greece’s seismic activity. Through user participation, the application will be able to successfully record the overall size and impact of an earthquake.

The application will be available in both Greek and English and will, among other features, be able to provide live updates on seismic activity, pinpoint the location of events on a map of Greece, provide data on the earthquakes, but the app will also allow users to record their own experience of an earthquake.