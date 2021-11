A new earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale was recorded off the southeastern coast of Crete on Tuesday morning.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 11.17 a.m. local time, with an epicenter 26 kilometers southeast of Zakros. The focal depth of the tremor was 9.7 kilometres.

This follows a 3.9-magnitude quake that struck shortly after 8 a.m. 4o kilometers north of Iraklio.