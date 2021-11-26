NEWS

External prison guards bemoan ‘Black Friday’ discounts on security

external-prison-guards-bemoan-black-friday-discounts-on-security
[InTime News]

An association of external prison guards claimed on Friday that there was an “80% Black Friday discount” on the staffing of the perimeter security of the largest prison in the country.

The Panhellenic Federation of External Guard Employees (POYEF), which represents security staff who monitor the perimeter of prisons, transfer prisoners to court/hospital and guard hospitalized prisoners, said that only 4 of the 20 watchtowers are currently staffed in the high-security Korydallos prison in Piraeus.

The organisation called for the hiring of more staff.

