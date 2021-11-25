police-confiscate-array-of-weapons-from-women-s-volleyball-team-fans

Almost 60 fans of a women’s volleyball team were led before a prosecutor after they were found in in possession of weapons ranging from firebombs to axes, shovels and screwdrivers, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 57 Panathinaikos fans – 30 adults and 27 minors – were rounded after a number of incidents at two Athens metro stations.

In a statement, police said they confiscated firebombs, knives, pocketknives, fire extinguishers, hammers, axes, pickaxes, shovels, iron rods, and screwdrivers, among other objects, from the fans.

The fans were believed to be en route to watch Panathinaikos’ women’s volleyball team game face visiting Czech team Ostrava at the indoor stadium of Aghios Thomas in the northern suburb of Maroussi.

Police said a large group of people boarded the metro at Petralona for Kifissia. Some of them disembarked at Victoria station, met others, and attacked a Greek man, injuring him lightly and removing fire extinguishers from the station.

They then boarded another train to Kifissia, disembarked at at Neratziotissa station, where they met the rest of their group, and headed to the indoor stadium where the volleyball game was being held.

At the stadium they were rounded up by DIAS motorcycle police and taken to the police station, where they were placed under arrest.

The case file against them includes disturbing the peace, manufacturing and possessing explosives, theft, dangerous interruptions to transportation, and violations of the laws against arms, flash grenades, and on amateur and professional sporting events. [AMNA]