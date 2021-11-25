action-plan-seeks-to-put-an-end-to-child-abuse

Pledging zero tolerance, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a five-year action plan on Wednesday for the protection of children from sexual abuse and exploitation, saying the issue is a national priority.

The plan, unveiled in Parliament last week to mark European Day on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, seeks to rectify chronic legislative and institutional shortcomings.

Mitsotakis said the roles of the judiciary, law enforcement and social workers will be clearly defined, and stressed the need for a “big information campaign.” He also noted that sex education is already being taught in two primary school grades and one at high school.

One in five children fall victim to some form of sexual abuse in Greece. Rates are higher among the disabled, migrant and refugee children, and the socially excluded. Nine in 10 perpetrators are from within the child’s family circle.