new-democracy-congress-postponed

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Saturday that the party congress of ruling New Democracy that had been scheduled for December 3-5 has been postponed until the first quarter of 2022, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Speaking with several party officials, we came to the conclusion that it is more appropriate at this time to postpone our regular conference for the first three months of 2022,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the decision was taken as a result of the prevailing climate in society and not to send the wrong message.

“I have no doubt that we could organize an exemplary conference in compliance with all safety protocols. In any case, I believe that in the current situation, it would possibly send the wrong message,” the prime minister noted.