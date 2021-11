A man was assaulted and injured in an attack in Thessaloniki in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to information available to Kathimerini from the scene, the man was injured at approximately 2 a.m. by two men using a sharp instrument.

The man was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance and is currently being treated for his injuries at the Ippokrateio Hospital. The police are investigating the incident. [AMNA]