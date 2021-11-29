NEWS

Gales cancel ferry services

Several ferry schedules were cancelled on Monday due to high winds of up to force 8 in the Aegean Sea and force 9 in the Ionian Sea.

On Monday, the Blue Star Naxos service to Paros, Naxos, Donoussa, Egiali and Astypalea and Blue Star 2 to Syros, Patmos, Leros, Kos, and Rhodes were cancelled, as were the Blue Star Myconos to Samos Adamantios Korais to Santorini via Kythnos.

Tuesday’s Blue Star Delos to Paros, Naxos, Ios, and Santorini and Blue Star Paros to Syros, Tinos and Mykonos will also not sail. [AMNA]

