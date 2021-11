A strike called by the umbrella union of Greek seamen (PNO) which disrupted ferry services between the mainland and Greek islands will end at 6 a.m. Friday after a proposal to extend the action submitted by the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Mariners (PENEN) was voted down Thursday.

Unions declared the 48-hour strike, which began at 6 a.m. Wednesday, to push for collective wage agreements and salary hikes, among other demands.