new-migrant-centers-despite-drop-in-flows

The construction of reception and identification structures on the islands is moving according to plan despite the reduction in migrant flows in the last year.

The structures on Samos, Kos and Leros are already operational and work is expected to begin by the end of the year on Lesvos and Chios, as is the planned upgrade and expansion of the structure at the Evros outpost.

The projects in these three latter areas, which constitute a single contract, have been blocked after an appeal by the Chios Municipality was lodged with the Council of State regarding the location of the structure. However, a decision is reportedly expected soon.

Migration Ministry data show that at the end of October there were 4,532 asylum seekers on the islands, compared to 18,872 at the end of the same month last year. In the last year, 3,625 asylum seekers have arrived on the islands by boat from Turkey.