5.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Ikaria

5-1-magnitude-earthquake-rattles-ikaria
File photo.

A strong earthquake rattled the Greek island of Ikaria on Tuesday morning, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake had a preliminary magnitude 5.1 and was centered 20 kilometers northwest of Ikaria, with a depth of 17.5 kilometers. It occurred at 6 a.m.

The earthquake, which was followed by a smaller 4.1-magnitude tremor nine minutes later, was felt in Samos, Chios and other islands in the area.

