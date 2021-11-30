minors-arrested-over-attempted-mugging-in-thessaloniki

Five 15-year-olds were scheduled to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor after their arrest on Saturday on charges they tried to mug two people on the street with fake weapons, while one of them pointed a phoney gun at police in their patrol car when were called to the scene.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, at the junction of Anaximandrou and Plastrias streets in the area of ​​Harilaou.

The five minors were arrested, while their parents were also informed.

The boys reportedly told police that they pretended to attack the passers-by with a fake weapon in order to record it on their mobile phones and then upload videos on social media.

A felony case was filed against them for attempted robbery, disobedience and violation of the law on weapons.