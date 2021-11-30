piraeus-port-container-workers-call-strike-for-dec-1-2

The container terminal at Greece’s biggest port, Piraeus, is seen in a fie photo. [Yiannis Kolesidis/Reuters]

Container workers at Piraeus port have announced a 48-hour strike for December 1-2.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Piraeus Port Dock Containers Workers Union (ENEDEP) said it was demanding the signing of a collective labor agreement.

It also said in addition to mourning one of its colleagues, “hundreds more suffer from health problems as a result of intensified work and insufficient hygiene and safety measures.”

In October, a port worker was killed in workplace accident.

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Union in Greece, which represents shipping and business interests, appealed to the Shipping and Island Policy Ministry to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the port’s commercial section in the run-up toi the festive season, so that the “both the right to strike and to work would be respected.”

The maritime union added that the commercial port has been closed since November 28, “due to weather conditions and due to the known inability to provide navigation services,” while 10 mother vessels and 11 feeders are on standby for loading-unloading.

This situation was damaging for both the domestic market and the national economy, noted the maritime union. [AMNA]