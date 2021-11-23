Metro work hampered at Exarchia, Evangelismos

Construction for Line 4 of the Athens metro is being hampered by citizens’ reactions at the Evangelismos station and the location of the future Exarchia station, with the Attiko Metro company planning information campaigns.

Civilians are opposed to the felling of trees in Rizari Park next to Evangelismos to make way for the construction site. In response, the company is mulling alternative plans to restrict the construction site to the “absolutely necessary” area, so fewer trees are cut down. In Exarchia, locals have been preventing crews from initiating work in the central square.

In any case, the company is not discussing any possibility of canceling the construction works at the two stations.

The contract for the preliminary works for the stations of Line 4 was signed in the summer. Construction is already under way at Katehaki, Veikou, Akadimias, Kolonaki, Evangelismos and Alexandras.