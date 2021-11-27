victim-groups-protest

A joint statement by relatives of the dead, local residents’ groups and those injured in the devastating fire that ripped through the eastern Attica resort of Mati in 2018 has protested against its coverage in the recent screenings of the 2019 documentary “Megafires: Investigating a Global Threat,” by Cosima Dannoritzer and Nicolas Koutsikas.

“Mati was a crime, and this is how we must all deal with it if we really want it not to be repeated, and not just as a difficult fire,” the statement said about the fire which claimed the lives of at least 103 people, left 200 injured, 60 of them seriously, and huge material damages. “Only then will we have a state that does not kill its citizens,” it said.

The screenings took place earlier in the month as part of a series of events supported by WWF Hellas, in collaboration with the Center for the Protection of Forests and Natural Environment of Vyronas and Attica Forest Fire Volunteers.