Mitsotakis is a ‘vaccination saboteur,’ Tsipras charges

The government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic “lacks planning and strategy” and is “sloppy,” main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with the National Federation of Public Hospital Staff (POEDIN), Tsipras gave his reaction to the measures announced earlier to make vaccination mandatory for citizens aged 60 and over. Those who fail to comply face a €100 each month from January 16 onwards.

Tsipras accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of being “a vaccination saboteur” because “instead of expanding vaccination rates in the population as everyone hoped, we will have a wave of reaction that will not help anyone.”

The main opposition leader expressed concern over the pressure on the public health system with the continuing spike of infections, hospital admissions and deaths, adding that the measures were wrong.

“Instead of imposing fines, it would be better to encourage – even with financial incentives – those to take the first and third doses,” Tsipras said, calling for an awareness campaign.

“We must convince people of the value of vaccination to save their lives” and not to take “half their pension” in fines.

He also criticized the lack of measures to combat crowding in public transport.

POEDIN President Michalis Yiannakos described the situation as being “out of control” and that patients slated for ICUs are chosen on the basis of age.

“The remaining staff is 9,000 less than what we had last winter, and has given up, has surrendered, can’t take anymore. They wear high-protection suits for eight hours straight,” he added. [AMNA]