Intubations jump up to 690, 6,196 new coronavirus cases and 75 deaths

[Attila Balazs/ MTI via AP]

Intubations continue to rise jumping up to 690 on Wednesday, a further increase from Tuesday’s 664. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 6,196 new cases of the virus and 75 deaths.

Most of the intubated patients (550 or 79.71%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated with 140 (20.29%) being fully vaccinated.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 945,095, with a total of 18,234 deaths over the same period.

