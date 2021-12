Greece’s state-owned Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) said Thurdsay it is extending the working hours of the metro on Fridays and Saturdays as of Friday (Dec. 3).

Metro lines 2 and 3 will run until 1.30 a.m. and the tram until 1.46 a.m.

After-midnight services had been suspended in March 2020 due to the 70 percent drop in the number of commuters using public transport in the capital, as a result of the pandemic.