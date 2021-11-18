NEWS

Metro, tram, suburban railway services to halt for three hours Friday

The union representing workers on Athens’ fixed-track transportation systems have declared a three-hour work stoppage on Friday to attend the funeral of a colleague on the ISAP electric railway who was killed in a workplace accident on Tuesday.

The Athens metro, tram system and electric railway (ISAP) will come to a standstill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the employees to attend Petros Giamalis funeral which is taking place at 12.30 at the third cemetery in Athens.

The union representing workers in the company that operates Athens’ electric railway, metro and tram (STASY), attribute the death of their 41-year-old colleague to slipping work and safety standards brought on by the privatization and outsourcing of services.

