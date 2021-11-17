athens-ring-traffic-measure-suspended-thursday-due-to-transport-strike

Police have decided to suspend the operation of the Athens ring (daktylios) on Thursday due to the strike action announced by public transport workers.

Normally, only cars with license plates ending in an even number would be allowed enter the city tomorrow under the traffic-calming measure.

Workers on Athens’ fixed-track transportation – all metro and tram – systems earlier declared a 24-strike for Thursday in protest at the death of a colleague during maintaince work on Tuesday.

Buses and trolley bus drivers are also joining the action, withdrawing their vehicles from service for several hours on Thursday. These will be from the start of the morning shift until 9 a.m. and from 9 p.m. until the end of the shift for buses, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for trolley buses. [AMNA]