PM says he has ‘moral obligation’ to get people vaccinated

The prime minister said he has a “moral obligation to use all the tools at our disposal to convince all citizens over 60 years old of the need to get vaccinated,” in a meeting with the World Health Organization regional director for Europe in Athens on Thursday.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Dr Hans Kluge that the government’s policy aimed to boost vaccination rates before Christmas.

He added that he was “encouraging the Vaccinations Committee to examine” the possibility of reducing the interval until the third booster shot of vaccines to four months from the current six.

Kluge described Greece’s vaccination program as “well organized and correctly structured.”

He welcomed the tenfold increase in daily vaccination appointments since vaccination was made obligatory for people aged over 60 in Greece.

Kluge also commended Greece for involving not just the public health system but also the private sector in the management of the pandemic. [AMNA]