NEWS

UK study finds mRNA vaccines provide biggest booster impact

uk-study-finds-mrna-vaccines-provide-biggest-booster-impact
[Reuters]

Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a British study published on Thursday has found.

When AstraZeneca, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Curevac were given as boosters, they increased antibody levels for either initial vaccine, albeit to a smaller degree. However, while Valneva boosted antibodies in people initially vaccinated with AstraZeneca, it did not provide a boost for Pfizer. The study found that booster shots also helped to generate a broad T-cell response against the Beta and Delta variants, which may play a key role in longer-term protection. [Reuters]

Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Frank Augstein/AP]
NEWS

Fourth dose may be required to tackle pandemic, expert says

European Way of Life Commissioner Margaritis Schinas talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the College of Commissioners in Brussels, Dec 1, 2021 [AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool].
NEWS

Commission president calls for debate on making Covid-19 jabs mandatory

[Intime News]
NEWS

Appointments tripled after announcement mandating jabs

The vaccination hub at Elliniko, in southern Athens, is seen in a June file photo. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Alarm over high risk posed by Omicron

greek-pm-wants-booster-shots-for-over-60-a-condition-for-free-travel
LETTER TO VON DER LEYEN

Greek PM wants booster shots for over 60 a condition for free travel

themistokleous-there-are-no-magic-wands
ATHENS HEALTH SUMMIT

Themistokleous: ‘There are no magic wands’