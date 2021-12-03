police-announce-road-closures-in-athens-for-papal-visit

Police have announced road closures in central Athens on Sunday due to the visit of Pope Francis to the capital.

Traffic restrictions will apply on the main thoroughfares between Ambelokipi and Evangelismos metro stations on Sunday, December 5, from 1 to 8 p.m.

Specifically, the city-bound lanes of Vasilissis Sofias Avenue between Alexandras Avenue and Vasileos Alexandrou Avenue will be closed to traffic, as will the Vasilissis Sofias Avenue-bound lanes of Vasileos Konstantinou Avenue between Spyrou Merkouri Street and Vasileos Alexandrou Avenue.

According to police sources, more than 3,500 police officers will be on duty in Athens during the papal visit.