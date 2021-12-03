Covid: 6,201 new cases, 97 deaths, 694 intubated

A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a Covid-19 patient at the ICU of Sotiria hospital, Athens, Nov. 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]

Health authorities announced 6,201 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, down on Thursday’s figure of 6,260.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 97 deaths, compared to 89 on on the previous day.

There were 694 patients on ventilators, ten less three less than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 79.11 percent are unvaccinated.

Of the 6,201 new cases, three were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 957,552confirmed coronavirus cases, with 18,427 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 98 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,106 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 38 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.