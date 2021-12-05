NEWS

KINAL election expected to be a tight race

kinal-election-expected-to-be-a-tight-race

Movement for Change (KINAL) is electing a new president on Sunday, with six contenders running for the top spot at the coalition of center-left parties.

More than 800 polling stations have been set up across the country, but also in Australia, Canada, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, the United States and in European Union member-states to allow Greeks abroad to take part. Voters must be party members or can register as one on the day. 

According to a recent poll conducted by Pulse for Skai TV, the election will be a tight race between former minister Andreas Loverdos, MEP and party secretary Nikos Androulakis, and former prime minister George Papandreou. All three are members of PASOK, the biggest party in the coalition.

The winner will take the place of Fofi Gennimata, who governed PASOK from 2015 and KINAL from 2017 until her death on October 25. She was 56.

Politics Elections
READ MORE
zaev-announces-resignation
NEWS

Zaev announces resignation

greeks-abroad-can-begin-registering-in-online-electoral-list
NEWS

Greeks abroad can begin registering in online electoral list

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen surrounded by supporters during a visit to New Democracy’s offices in Paiania, eastern Attica, marking the 47th anniversary of the center-right party’s inauguration, on Monday night. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Office/AMNA]
NEWS

PM tells ministers elections are still far off

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a debate at the parliament in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. [Franc Zhurda/AP]
NEWS

Albania votes in its first female dominated government

[Reuters]
NEWS

Big parties suffer losses in Cyprus election

bill-on-diaspora-vote-rejected-in-parliament
NEWS

Bill on diaspora vote rejected in Parliament