teacher-who-hit-vocational-school-student-fired

Greece’s Education Ministry accepted this week a recommendation by a disciplinary committee to fire a male teacher of an Attica vocational school who was caught in a video hitting a female student in the classroom.

The Regional Secondary Education Council met and decided to terminate the teacher’s contract citing misconduct.

In the video, the teacher in the unidentified school is seen hitting the girl – who is reportedly 16 years old – twice. First he slaps her and then pulls her hair before throwing her to the ground, where he hits her again.

The girl’s classmates then rush to protect her and attack the teacher. One of the students hits the teacher with his hands and feet and then tries to attack him with a chair.

It is unclear when the classroom assault took place.