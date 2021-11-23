red-tape-cut-for-graduates-from-foreign-universities

The Education Ministry is planning to introduce a new system for recognizing degrees acquired in other countries. By dispensing with a lot of the red tape and frustration the process entails today, the ministry hopes to make postgraduate studies at Greece’s universities more attractive.

“The current system is complicated, bureaucratic, introverted and biased. We need to provide Greek graduates from foreign schools the opportunity to return to Greece without raising obstacles in their path,” a high-ranking ministry official told Kathimerini.

Under the new scheme, the ministry will create a registry of all foreign institutions whose degrees will be automatically recognized by the Greek authorities and hold equal value to the corresponding ones here.

A separate but equally simplified system will govern the recognition of professional credentials for graduates of foreign universities wanting to work in Greece.