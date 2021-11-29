embassy-of-israel-offers-10-scholarships-for-intensive-hebrew-courses

The Embassy of Israel in Athens announced that it is offering 10 scholarships for foreign students to participate in an intense Hebrew language online course taught at the University of Haifa. The course will take place from January 17 to February 17, with classes Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

“The winter online intensive Hebrew course is designed for those who want to immerse themselves in an intensive language acquisition experience that is personally enriching as well as academically demanding,” stated the official announcement by the Embassy.

The course is open to all applicants over the age of 18 and is available for students of all levels in Hebrew, from beginners to advanced. Applicants should inform the University that they received the information from the Embassy in Athens.

For more information and for applications: https://uhaifa.org/images/Financial_Aid_Application_2020.pdf

For a program description please visit: https://uhaifa.org/hebrew-intensive-online-winter-program-%D7%90%D7%95%D7%9C%D7%A4%D7%9F-%D7%97%D7%95%D7%A8%D7%A3-program-description