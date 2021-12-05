NEWS

Androulakis leading Movement for Change race

androulakis-leading-movement-for-change-race

European Parliament MP Nikos Androulakis is leading the race for the leadership of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) party.

With almost three quarters of the votes tabulated, Androulakis is leading with 37.33%, followed by former Prime Minister George Papandreou at 27.72% and MP Andreas Loverdos at 25.76%. The other three candidates are earning less than 4% each.

There will almost certainly be a runoff, which will take place next Sunday.

KINAL people say that, by 8:30 p.m. over 267,000 had voted, more than the 217,000 that took part in the last leadership contest, in 2017.

 

