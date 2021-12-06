vaccination-appointment-platform-for-5-11-year-olds-to-open-on-december-10

The online vaccination platform for children aged 5 to 11 years old will open on Friday, December 10, according to the briefing given on Monday by Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Healthcare. He stated that the vaccines will arrive in Greece on December 13, with the first doses being administered by December 15.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. However, it advised that the doses administered be smaller than the ones given to other age groups. However, as with the other age groups, the vaccine will be administered in two doses with a three-week interval.

Themistokleous also announced that at least 77% of Greece’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one shot, while 73% of the population has been fully vaccinated.