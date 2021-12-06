NEWS

Vaccination appointment platform for 5–11-year-olds to open on December 10

The online vaccination platform for children aged 5 to 11 years old will open on Friday, December 10, according to the briefing given on Monday by Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Healthcare. He stated that the vaccines will arrive in Greece on December 13, with the first doses being administered by December 15.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. However, it advised that the doses administered be smaller than the ones given to other age groups. However, as with the other age groups, the vaccine will be administered in two doses with a three-week interval.

Themistokleous also announced that at least 77% of Greece’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one shot, while 73% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

[Evangelos Bougiotis/AMNA]
[AP Photo/Jerome Delay]
Father Pahomios, 88, from the Pantokratoros Monastery, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease, at the health centre of Karyes, the administrative centre of the all-male Orthodox monastic community of Mount Athos, November 16. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
