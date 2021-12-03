platform-for-booster-shot-after-three-months-opens-friday

Father Pahomios, 88, from the Pantokratoros Monastery, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease, at the health centre of Karyes, the administrative centre of the all-male Orthodox monastic community of Mount Athos, November 16. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

From Friday evening, citizens will be able to book their booster shot for the Covid-19 vaccine three months after their second vaccine, down from six months now, a Health Ministry official has announced.

Marios Themistokleous, secretary-general for Primary Health Care at the ministry, said the vaccine booking website would be updated with the new procedures.

He said that the National Vaccination Committee recommended speeding up administering a third dose as it recognized a higher risk of contagion from the Omicron variant and winter temperatures.

Similarly, people who have contracted the virus can take third dose three months after their diagnosis.

For those who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the situation will not change. They can take a booster two months after their first dose.

Themistokleous said that on Thursday alone, 30,000 bookings for the first vaccine dose were made. Of the bookings, 17,000 came from people aged of 60 and over.

He added that since the government’s announcement that all over-60s must be vaccinated by mid-January, a total of 45,000 bookings have been made from that age group.

In Greece, 78% of the adult population has been vaccinated, he said.