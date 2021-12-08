christidis-keeps-from-endorsing-either-kinal-leadership-candidate

Pavlos Christidis, the youngest Movement for Change leadership candidate, did not endorse either candidate on Wednesday. Christidis thanked all those who cast a ballot in Sunday’s first round of voting, in which he received 3.26% of the vote, and spoke of the future of the party but hesitated to anoint either Nikos Androulakis or George Papandreou as leader.

“It is clear that citizens are inspired and not guided. I believe we are a far cry from archaic party practices and methods. I am not a party leader from the sixties to tell members and friends of the Movement what to decide,” said Christidis in an announcement.