NEWS

Christidis keeps from endorsing either KINAL leadership candidate

christidis-keeps-from-endorsing-either-kinal-leadership-candidate
[InTime News]

Pavlos Christidis, the youngest Movement for Change leadership candidate, did not endorse either candidate on Wednesday. Christidis thanked all those who cast a ballot in Sunday’s first round of voting, in which he received 3.26% of the vote, and spoke of the future of the party but hesitated to anoint either Nikos Androulakis or George Papandreou as leader.

“It is clear that citizens are inspired and not guided. I believe we are a far cry from archaic party practices and methods. I am not a party leader from the sixties to tell members and friends of the Movement what to decide,” said Christidis in an announcement.

Politics
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan attacks Cyprus over exploration license

[Intime News]
NEWS

Final KINAL leadership race results announced

[InTime News]
NEWS

Loverdos lends support to Androulakis in KINAL leadership race

[InTime News]
NEWS

Movement for Change candidate reaches out to ex-rivals ahead of runoff

[File photo/InTime News]
NEWS

Greek PM to affirm ties during Israel visit

loverdos-to-endorse-candidate-by-tuesday
KINAL RUNOFF

Loverdos to endorse candidate by Tuesday