The number of new Covid-19 infections lowered to 5,899 on Wednesday from 7,009 the day before, according to the daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

EODY said the number of patients on ventilators rose to 709 from 697 on Tuesday.

At the same time, the overall death toll rose to 18,901 after 81 patients died in the last 24 hours.