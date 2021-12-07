New cases jump to 7,009; deaths lower to 99

Authorities announced 7,009 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a substantial increase from Monday’s 4,943. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 99 deaths and 697 intubated patients in Greece’s ICUs.

The majority of intubated patients (560 or 80.34%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the remaining patients (137 or 19.66%) being fully vaccinated.

The new cases were identified from 591,067 tests (both PCR and rapid) with a positivity rate of 1.18%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, recorded 2,156 cases, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 1,048.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 978,402, with the total number of deaths reaching 18,815 over the same period.