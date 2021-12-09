NEWS

Police arrest man involved in ELTA branch hold up

An armed robber was arrested after holding up a Greek postal service ELTA branch in Koropi, east Attica, on Thursday.

The suspect entered the branch along with the employees on Thursday morning, proceeded to tie them up on gunpoint and threatened one of them to open the safe. 

One of the employees who managed to free her hands called the police.

Officers of the force’s DIAS motorcycle-riding unit who arrived at the scene allowed him to “calm down” and arrested him after he left the premises.

