dendias-in-brussels-for-eu-meeting

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Brussels for the European Union Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.

The agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on EU-Africa relations, Central Asia and the post-election situation in Venezuela, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said. A plan by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders to partially reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha for potential resettlement, as well as ongoing developments in Belarus and Ethiopia, will also be discussed.

Dendias will furthermore attend a working lunch with his European counterparts and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On the sidelines of the EU meeting, Dendias is also expected to meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. [AMNA]